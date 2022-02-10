APP REVIEW: Decoding threats

Cyfirma’s mobile app is designed to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

App Annie Mobile App Landscape Report says there were 218 billion app downloads in 2020, time spent in finance apps was up 45% worldwide, and m-commerce experienced a massive growth. Similarly, social networking apps, video streaming apps, and gaming apps have all experienced a surge in recent times as the world’s population migrated to mobile and digital formats for work and play. Meanwhile, a study by cybersecurity firm Cyfirma says threat actors and cybercriminals are increasingly viewing mobile devices as attack surfaces to carry out not just scams but also cyber espionage.



In order to ward off this threat, Cyfirma, an external threat landscape platform management company funded by Goldman Sachs, Zodius Capital and Z3Partners, has introduced DeFNCE, a mobile app to help users acquire cyber safe habits such as knowing how to set a secure password, learn about emerging cyber threats like phishing campaigns and other social engineering lures, and be aware of cyber criminals targeting apps they have installed.



“The mobile internet and mobile apps are not just a place to check your email or watch cat videos on YouTube anymore, it’s also a way to find news, connect with friends and family, and do business on the go. But it’s also a Wild West full of unknown threats that can turn your digital footprint into a real-world crime scene,” said Kumar Ritesh, founder and CEO, Cyfirma. “That’s why we created DeFNCE to be that mobile device bodyguard for the everyday mobile user.”



DeFNCE redefines mobile security as the only app with the capability to provide a safe browsing experience by using advanced algorithms to discover the user’s digital risk profile and alert him or her to spying, phishing, ransomware, malware and other cyber threats. It has the following functions to protect the mobile device user’s data and digital identity:



Check cyber risk level according to a device scan

Keep digital identity and emails safe

Be assured that the device’s configuration and settings are providing the best security

Be alerted to cybercriminals targeting the apps which have been downloaded to the phone

Be cyber astute, stay updated on the latest in cybercriminal activities.

The app is free and now available in both Google Play Store and iOS App Store.