APP REVIEW: Create videos like a pro

We click a lot of photos and videos with our mobile phones these days, however, majority of them tend to be bad ones that we discard on a regular basis in order to free up our storage. MontagePro is a newly launched free professional mobile video editor, intended for those who have a knack for giving that extra treatment to their visual creation. The app comes with all video editing features: cut video, crop video, split video, trim video, blur video, rotate video, add music to your videos, add filters to your video, and so on for free.

This reviewer downloaded the MontagePro on his mobile device; it is an easy-to-use app for phone users (Android 5.0 and up), it offers some interesting features for an enhanced video editing experience. Basically, MontagePro is a pretty versatile and powerful video editor that allows users to create and produce professional HD quality videos to share across social media sites—Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, and all short video apps like Triller, Snack, Takatak, etc.,—with various aspect ratios. It has 10,000+ installs, is currently available on Google Play Store and soon will be live on iOS.

MontagePro offer a slew of video editing tools. For instance, there is Video Trimmer to cut videos to the desired length. With Video Splitter, you can split videos into various clips, while with Transitions, you can add drama to your videos. You can enhance videos using filters and adjustments. You can adjust video/ image aspect ratio for social media postings. With Video Rotation, you can rotate or flip the video, even customise your own watermark.

Probing further, a user can use Picture in Picture (PIP) for adding a picture/video in one frame. There is an option to create movie-style videos using professional filters and Alpha-like cool effects. You can customise your video by adjusting brightness, contrast and saturation. You can even beautify videos adjusting tone, smoothness, and brightness.

The app gives the option to merge two video clips using transition effects to create cinematic videos. A user can choose from a variety of transition effects like Fade in/out, Glitch, Light, Ghost, Slice, etc. MontagePro enables users with free access to its premium tools, along with the latest international music and watermark removal option. Overall, a decent short video editor and and video maker worth checking out.