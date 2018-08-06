Another WhatsApp update is set to come

WhatsApp last month came under the government’s scanner for not making enough efforts to mitigate the spread of fake news

WhatsApp has now begun rolling out the update to the iOS app that will restrict the forwarded messages to only five recipients. The Facebook-owned company is now making this crucial change to foster the extenuating practices that were announced recently amidst the fake news controversy. WhatsApp for iOS is now receiving this change and after updating the app, users won’t be able to forward messages to more than 5 contacts.

WhatsApp last month came under the government’s scanner for not making enough efforts to mitigate the spread of fake news. The deluge of fake news in India has claimed uncountable lives and WhatsApp is delegated a major source for the spread. The Facebook-owned company came into action after users and government began to criticise the wilful repercussions ‘forwarded messages’ on WhatsApp, which are mostly circulated to inform users of the ongoing incidents.

The WhatsApp for iOS version 2.18.81 brings the important feature in the wake of this controversy, so as to lessen the impact of false news on the users by reducing the degree of dissemination. Moreover, the update also removes the Quick Forward feature that allowed the users to instantly forward a message to the contacts. The change was first spotted by WABetaInfo, however, we were able to see it. WABetaInfo also said in its report that the update brings some bug fixes.

WhatsApp earlier this year rolled out an update on both iOS and Android platforms that marked the forwarded messages. When a user forwards a message to a contact, WhatsApp will mark the message as ‘Forwarded’ to notify the recipient of the originality of the message. It recently ballooned the number of people who can participate in a group video or voice call from two to four. The announcement on this development was made at this year’s Facebook F8 developer conference.