Another WhatsApp update is almost here – Here is how users will benefit from the new feature

By: | Updated: November 28, 2018 10:01 PM

WhatsApp Update: Instant messaging giant WhatsApp may soon add new features to its group calling and voice messaging functionalities.

WhatsApp Update, WhatsApp latest Update, whatsapp new update, whatsapp group calling update, whatsapp voice messaging, whatsapp voice messaging updateWhatsApp Update: Instant messaging giant WhatsApp may soon add new features to its group calling and voice messaging functionalities. The company is likely to add new group calling shortcut in the 2.18.110.17 iOS beta update, wabetainfo.com reported on Tuesday.

WhatsApp Update: Instant messaging giant WhatsApp may soon add new features to its group calling and voice messaging functionalities. The company is likely to add new group calling shortcut in the 2.18.110.17 iOS beta update, wabetainfo.com reported on Tuesday. The feature has already been introduced in the iOS and it will work in the same manner in Android, the report said. A user will be able to start the group call directly by tapping the button after the update is available.

Another update is related to voice messaging. The wabetainfo.com report says that the users will be able to play the voice messages consecutively. The WhatsApp will start playing all the audio messages in the chat in a continuous series if it detects two or more than two voice messages. Currently, a user has to play each message separately by tapping on the play button. This update is likely to be made available through 2.18.362 update.

Once the feature is rolled out, a user will have to click on the first message, and WhatsApp will automatically play all other consecutive voice messages as a sequence, the report said. The app will also play a short audio to report at the end of last message. The feature is likely to be enabled in the next beta update.

In another report, WhatsApp is working on a new feature for iOS devices which will allow the users to view video previews from the notification bar itself. Currently, such notifications are displayed on the screen but a person can’t play them. This feature too was spotted by WABetaInfo and would initially be available only for iOS beta users that have WhatsApp 2.18.102.5 version installed.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Another WhatsApp update is almost here – Here is how users will benefit from the new feature
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition