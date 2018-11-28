Another WhatsApp update is almost here – Here is how users will benefit from the new feature

WhatsApp Update: Instant messaging giant WhatsApp may soon add new features to its group calling and voice messaging functionalities. The company is likely to add new group calling shortcut in the 2.18.110.17 iOS beta update, wabetainfo.com reported on Tuesday.

The feature has already been introduced in the iOS and it will work in the same manner in Android, the report said. A user will be able to start the group call directly by tapping the button after the update is available.

Another update is related to voice messaging. The wabetainfo.com report says that the users will be able to play the voice messages consecutively. The WhatsApp will start playing all the audio messages in the chat in a continuous series if it detects two or more than two voice messages. Currently, a user has to play each message separately by tapping on the play button. This update is likely to be made available through 2.18.362 update.

Once the feature is rolled out, a user will have to click on the first message, and WhatsApp will automatically play all other consecutive voice messages as a sequence, the report said. The app will also play a short audio to report at the end of last message. The feature is likely to be enabled in the next beta update.

In another report, WhatsApp is working on a new feature for iOS devices which will allow the users to view video previews from the notification bar itself. Currently, such notifications are displayed on the screen but a person can’t play them. This feature too was spotted by WABetaInfo and would initially be available only for iOS beta users that have WhatsApp 2.18.102.5 version installed.