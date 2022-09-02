Another one in the queue: Oppo will stop shipping chargers with phones from next year

Oppo has announced that the company will stop including chargers in their box for select models, starting next year. While the company is yet to list out the names of these phones, it has said that consumers can buy the chargers from store and continue using them even for the newer Oppo phones they buy.

“We will take the charger out of the box in the next year for several products. We have a plan. It’s not that easy for consumers to get access to [SuperVOOC chargers], so we have to keep it in the box. However, as we are expanding our business operations, we are looking to taking chargers out of the box and put them in the store so that our users are able to buy the chargers and continue using them even when they upgrade their devices,” Oppo’s VP of overseas sales and services, Billy Zhang, was quoted by GSMArena.

Many of the smartphone manufacturers like Apple and Samsung have already stopped shipping chargers in their boxes. Also, Apple and Samsung don’t really push their limit when it comes to charge speeds hence a 45W or 20W charger can be also used with several generations of their phones with utmost ease. However, Oppo likes to dial up VOOC’s power level fairly often and that requires a new charger. For example- the Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro that support only 80W SuperVOOC charger. Oppo phones do support USB Power Delivery, but at a much lower level compared to VOOC. Oppo’s VOOC is currently one of the best charging technologies in the market. While the reason behind the Oppo’s latest move is unknown, various reports suggest that it could be due to the environmental reasons.