Another big feature of WhatsApp is here

WhatsApp has submitted a new update via Google Play Beta Program. (AP)

WhatsApp has been working rigorously working on revamping its algorithm to introduce new features and updates for its 1.5 billion users. After making big changes in individual chats, the Facebook-owned instant messaging app has been introducing new group features for Android, iOS and Windows Phone users. According to a report by WABeta Info, WhatsApp has developed many hidden improvements to add to groups, and the first one is about the description of the group, released a few weeks ago. Now, WhatsApp has enabled another feature for its users.

The new feature is known as ‘Restrict Group’ which adds privacy settings in the group. Users need to update their WhatsApp version to the 2.18.132 to receive the activation of the feature. This feature is currently available for Android Beta users.

WhatsApp is rolling out the restrict group feature!https://t.co/OEDmgoIUNf — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 30, 2018

What is ‘Restrict Group’ feature of WhatsApp?

All participants can normally edit the group description, icon and subject, but eventually, the administrator can restrict this feature, preventing non-administrators to modify the group description. This action can be managed in the admin settings, a new option located in group info that’s visible to the administrator only. In admin settings, the administrator can restrict who can change the group info.

Source: WAbeta Info.

As announced at the end of this post, another feature about groups might be enabled very soon after the release of a new update, precisely after May 6, 2018.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp in its version 2.18.120 update, rolled out a specific sticker album for Beta users. Although the sticker feature is not yet made available to the users for development reasons, it will be enabled in the next releases, according to a report by WAbeta Info. The report says that WhatsApp is currently working to improve the Sticker feature before the release. The new feature groups two stickers in a row.