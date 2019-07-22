Anker Soundcore Flare+: Great sound at your fingertips

There is also an addition of a strap which comes in handy as the speaker has some weight to it and the form factor isn’t always the easiest to hold.

At first look, the Anker Soundcore Flare+ might look like one of these devices that are better off occupying the shelf space in our drawing or living rooms. Make no mistake, this portable and waterproof speaker is one sturdy piece of equipment that can withstand rough usage and be your ideal outdoor companion, for small office parties and family gatherings.

Priced at Rs 9,499, the Soundcore Flare+ has IPX7 water-resistance which means you can submerge it underwater without hesitation. The top is rubberised and has the volume controls and two other buttons which control the LED lights and a feature called Bass Up. Like many other speakers in this segment, the cylindrical tower shaped body is covered with fabric that provides a good grip and helps maintain the clean appearance of the speaker for a long time. There is also an addition of a strap which comes in handy as the speaker has some weight to it and the form factor isn’t always the easiest to hold.

The Soundcore Flare+ has 25W output via two 2-inch drivers, two passive radiators for bass and two tweeters. The sound is rich and the fact that it comes out in a 360-degree fashion makes it really capable of filling a large room with music. The speaker refuses to crack up even at maximum volume and is able to maintain clarity in audio output. And the bass is rich and deep, it will definitely make this device a favourite among the bass lovers. If you need an extra oomph out of the speaker, just press the Bass Up button and there is an immediate change in the bass which becomes deeper and more thumping. The LED lights are customisable via the Soundcore app to suit your mood.

The Soundcore Flare+ has a decent battery life of about 20 hours and gets fully charged in about four hours. Interestingly, the battery also doubles up as a power bank with a 5V power output to charge your smartphone on the go. The speaker has Bluetooth version 5 which gives it about 20 metres of coverage area and can be used with AUX input for wired connections.

Overall, this speaker promises a good sound and light show.

Estimated street price: Rs 9,499