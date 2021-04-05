Android versus iPhone: Study reveals Google collects 20 times more user data than Apple

Both Android and iPhone shares data in 4.5 minutes on average , finds a research

After the shocking report of 50 crore Facebook users’ data found available on a website for hackers, a new report suggests Google collects more data from Android users than Apple does from its iOS or iPhone/iPad users. According to Trinity College Dublin’s findings, Google takes 20 times more data from Android devices compared to iPhones that use iOS.

The report further found even with minimal configuration, both iPhone and Android models share data frequently. Google refused to recognise the methodology of the research.

During the research, it was found that both Android and iPhone shares data in 4.5 minutes on average that includes basic details of the handset from SIM serial number, hardware serial number, IMEI to handset phone number and telemetry.

When a SIM card is inserted into a device, Google or Apple, iOS sends Apple the Mac address of nearby devices as well as its GPS location. There is no way of not doing it. Before logging in to Google or any other account on the device both phones send hardware serial number, IMEO, SIM serial number, phone number to the handset manufacturing company. Moreover, Google also collects Ad ID, Android ID, Resettable Device Identifier DroidGuard key etc to Google.

Apple, however, collects user’s location, IP address, even when not logged in to Apple account, but not so by Google. Both Apple and Google send Telemetry data even when users deny it. With 10 minutes of booting the device, Google has 1 MB of data while Apple has 42KB. Even when not using the device, Google extracts 1 MB of data while Apple secures 52 KB data every 12 hours.

Google disagreeing with the claims of the research said that it has found flaws in the methodology of measuring data collection volume. The spokesperson further said that the data sent to Google helps them to keep the device up to date and ensure the phone is ‘secure and running efficiently.’