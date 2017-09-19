​​ ​
  4. Android users to soon manage chat data storage on WhatsApp

WhatsApp Beta has added granular storage management -- which was earlier available only on iOS -- to Android that will allow users manage their chat data storage better.

San Francisco | Published: September 19, 2017
The new feature provides 'Manage messages' option to select and delete the various message types.

WhatsApp Beta has added granular storage management — which was earlier available only on iOS — to Android that will allow users manage their chat data storage better. Users can soon go to ‘Data and storage usage’ under ‘Settings’ and then to ‘Storage usage’ to see the list of chats sorted the space taken by them on the device, Android Police reported late on Monday.

By selecting any chat, users can see detailed tally of every message type that has been sent or received, such as text messages, shared contact cards, locations, images, GIFs, videos, audio messages and documents. The new feature provides ‘Manage messages’ option to select and delete the various message types. The function is available on the latest v2.17.340 beta version of WhatsApp.

