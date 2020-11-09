Android users running “this” version advised to change their phones to browse internet smoothly

The remaining 33.8 per cent of Android devices will start getting certificate errors whenever a user visits sites that have a Let's Encrypt certificate.

Android users still having the 7.1 or the older version will have to upgrade their software/phones. If not done, those using the older versions will not be able to browse the internet smoothly on phones. As the partnership of certificate authority “Let’s Encrypt” with the Certificate Authority IdenTrust is going to expire on September 1, 2021, there will be compatibility issues. It is to note that, launched 5 years ago, Let’s Encrypt has been relying on the IdenTrust partnership for cross signature.

According to media reports, there are no plans to renew the partnership. Now this will impact people on older Android versions as they will not be able to access any secure websites. This implies that if the device is running on a dated operating system, websites will not open. Even if they do, they will encounter many issues or they can also fail to load completely. This will happen since the device will not be having proper certificates installed. To be sure, Lets Encrypt is one of the leading certificate authorities and 30 per cent of the web domains use the certifications provided by the company.

Lets Encrypt in its blog said that after the cross-signature from IdenTrust, their “DST Root X3” had been used for a long time. “All the major software platforms trusted it already: Windows, Firefox, macOS, Android, iOS, and a variety of Linux distributions. That cross-signature allowed us to start issuing certificates right away and have them be useful to a lot of people,” the company said.

Those who have not upgraded their will now have to. However, users can download Firefox when they want to access the websites.