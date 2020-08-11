Android TV users can now try new games, apps on their smart TVs without even installing them

A virtual keyboard for the needs of the users of Android TV called Gboard TV is also soon going to be provided to the customers by Google TV.

Users of Android TV will enjoy the facility of trying out new applications and games without installing them as Android TV is getting Google Play Instant support. Google Play Instant was brought by Google in the year 2017 which allows its customers to try out new applications without the need of installing them first on their device. Among other new facilities, Google is also bringing a 4-digit PIN facility through which the customers will get access without entering their wholem password every time. A virtual keyboard for the needs of the users of Android TV called Gboard TV is also soon going to be provided to the customers by Google TV.

The Google Instant facility which has been provided by the Android TV will be particularly useful for those customers who want to try out new games and applications but resist from installing it without getting a trial of it. With the coming of the Google Instant Facility, the users will have the liberty to try their new games for free and install only those which they find good. In addition to wasting one’s time in installing a game before laying your hands on it, the limited storage capacity of their smart television also binds them from needless downloads.

The new feature will function just like the way the facility runs on the mobile phones. The users will see an option called ‘Try Now’ beside the Install option. By clicking on the Try Now option, users will get the access to the trial of the application or games instantly.

The virtual keyboard which has been brought by Android TV for its users has been envisaged to help users with predictive typing along with speech to text feature. According to Google, there are more than 7000 applications and games on Google Play for the Android TV users. The company also said that the monthly number of active users of the app has been growing at 80 per cent year over year.