Android smartphone makers alert! Google has made this mandatory

A number of key features were announced by the Google. (Reuters)

Search engine giant Google has made a number of great announcements in this year’s Google I/O. Among announcements made by the company include an upgradation in maps in order to make navigation helpful, numerous voices for the assistant and also an update to Google Lens. Even as a number of key features were announced by the Google, one of the key problems that Android users are aware of is the fragmented update cycle. Its not only OS updates which got delayed, critical security patches have also been pushed in by a number of OEMs. At last, the company has taken a step against this finally, a report by digit.in said.

The company, at Google I/O 2018, informed that it has revisited OEM contracts along with their partners, which included compulsory security patching in the language. This means OEMs will have to roll out security patches every month to their devices whenever made available. “We’ve also worked on building security patching into our OEM agreements. Now this will really lead to a massive increase in the number of devices and users receiving regular security patches,” Google said as per XDA Developers.

The monthly security patches are quite crucial especially at a time when hijacks and ransomware are normal. In 2017, when HMD Global revived Nokia , among their key selling points was a promise to deliver security patch updates when made them available. Google seems trying to make everyone fall in line. Last year the global giant came out with Project Treble in order to speed up OS update process, by separating Android OS from the OEM layer. It was felt that this would permit OEMs to update the core Android layer without affecting their software implementation. It is however believed that after new phones were introduced, a number of them did not support Project Treble.

It is perhaps because Project Treble needs a separate system partition, that was never baked in any phone before Android Oreo. OnePlus had earlier said that the company would not re-partition the storage through OTA because of chances of bricked devices.