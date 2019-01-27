Android Q could bring advanced face unlock that finally challenges Apple’s Face ID

Android Q will bring major changes to the facial scanning technology on phones

Apple is so confident about its Face ID that is let go of the fingerprint scanner altogether on the iPhone X. The company has a knack for making solid technological breakthroughs a beauty element on its iPhones. While Android smartphone makers have caught up with the design, they have been struggling with face recognition bit.

That may change with the next Android version, Android Q.

Finding hints in the source code of the upcoming Android update, folks at XDA Developers have pointed out the evidence and the eventual possibility that Android Q phones may get native support for advanced, and rather more accurate, face recognition.

The website has spotted dozens of strings and multiple methods, fields, and classes related to facial recognition in the framework, SystemUI, and Settings APKs in the purported Android Q build.

This means there is substantial evidence to say Android Platform will have support for facial recognition hardware for face unlock, payments and app authentication. Google may also be planning to include this hardware on the upcoming Pixel 4, but there are no hints on that as of now.

The Face ID that replaces Touch ID on iPhone X is a combination of complex software and facial recognition hardware that includes a 3D camera, Infrared sensors, a dot projector, and other paraphernalia. It captures a 3D image of your face each time you unlock the iPhone to make sure it is not fooled.

Android phones, on the other hand, use something Google calls ‘Trusted Face’ option for face unlock. The fact that the option is not placed in the Security section of the settings menu shows that it can’t really be trusted.

Companies like Huawei have included more secure face unlock on their high-end phones like Mate 20 Pro using similar hardware as the Face ID. But since there is no native support on the OS, it is both difficult to implement and not as secure. Others, like Samsung’s Iris Scan feature, are slightly more secure but not an easy-to-use replacement of the fingerprint or face unlock.

The source code leaked a few days ago confirmed that Android Q will bring a system-wide Dark mode and a few other facial changes. But Google is working big time on security. It is revamping Permissions page to graphically show what all apps are using location and other permissions and to be able to revoke any permission while the app is still in use. If location is being used, it will show up in the status bar of the phone. Next, you will also be able to turn off all the sensors onboard the phone in the Airplane mode.