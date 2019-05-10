Android Q Beta 3 now available to download on 24 phones: Here’s the list

The Android Q Beta 3 began rolling out immediately after Google’s annual I/O 2019 event concluded, which also saw the launch of brand-new Pixel 3a devices. Unlike the old times, the pre-release versions of Android now reach beyond Pixel devices. As many as 24 devices are eligible for the latest Android Q build update, including the Pixel smartphones, of course.

If you are an owner of the following devices, you can head to the Android Q Developer website and download the factory image files to install. Here are all the phones that are eligible for Android Q update under Google’s Project Treble.

Pixel 3a XL

Pixel 3a

Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 3

Pixel 2 XL

Pixel 2

Pixel XL (1st generation)

Pixel (1st generation)

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G

Vivo Nex S

Vivo Nex A

Vivo X27

Tecno Spark 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro

Sony Xperia XZ3

Oppo Reno

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6

Nokia 8.1

LG G8

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Essential Phone

Asus ZenFone 5Z

You can visit https://developer.android.com/preview/devices and find your device to download the necessary files. You can even read the how-to guide for the installation on phone and reverse to the previous Android version in case you don’t like Android Q beta version. Alternatively, you can head to the website of your mobile brand to find the setup files.

Android Q brings new features, enhancements, and gestures that make it on par with iOS, if not better. Dark theme is finally coming to stock Android with Android Q. It has been in the pipeline for a long time but some OEMs jumped the gun to customise their phone to include dark mode. Dark mode on Android Q will cover all the Android phones that get the update later this year, including the Pixel.

Another hot feature of Android Q is Live Captions, which gives the real-time captions of any video playing on your phone. It does not need the Internet to fetch data as Google is incorporating the voice recognition right into the on-device machine learning and “no audio stream ever leaves your device.”