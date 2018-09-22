Android Pie 9.0 comes to OnePlus 6

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has announced rolling out the Android Pie 9.0 — the ninth major update and the 16th version of the Android operating system (OS) — for its OnePlus 6. The software update brings “Adaptive Battery” feature which learns the apps you use the most and prioritises battery usage for those.

“OnePlus is driven by the idea of giving people the best possible hardware and software experience. First available on September 3 through the Open Beta Programme, Android Pie for the OnePlus 6 has been tested by our community and optimised for them,” the company said in a statement late on Friday.

“With Android Pie platform update, the OnePlus 6 features the brand-new Android Pie UI, Android P gesture navigation, expanded accent colour customisations, among others,” OnePlus added.

The smartphone player is also looking to bringing Android P to its predecessor OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 as well.

“We’re looking forward to bringing Android P to the OnePlus 3/3T, thus, ensuring OnePlus users all over the world can continue to enjoy new features,” the smartphone player noted.

Another interesting feature that Android Pie brings is Adaptive Brightness, which learns how you like to set the brightness in different settings, and does it for you.