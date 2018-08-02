Android P finally launching on this date? What we know so far

Android P is launching soon

Android P will be released on August 20, if the latest claim by the renowned Evan Blass is to be believed. Blass tweeted an image on Thursday that shows August calendar with ‘P’ written next to the date 20, hinting at the formal launch of Android P. Blass has a track record of being correct almost every time, so it is highly likely that Android P will drop.

Google has not made any announcement yet, however, the leaked date is in line with the last year’s Android Oreo rollout. Last year, Google released Android Oreo on August 21 and August 20 falls exactly on the last day of the year from the date. Moreover, the Android P Developer Preview timeline suggested a tentative rollout sometime in the third quarter.

Android P Developer Preview, aka Android P Beta, first rolled out soon after the announcement at Google I/O this year. Since then, four developer builds have been rolled out to the eligible devices, which for the first time included select smartphones from other OEMs. While the features of Android P are pretty much known by now, the name of Android’s next version is still a mystery.

A recent report suggested that Google might call it Android Pistachio but it’s not official and we never know what Android P would finally be called. Further, the features centred on Google’s health-oriented Digital Wellbeing programme have not been substantially spotted in any of the developer preview versions so far, which makes the August 20 announcement important in terms of more details on Android P.