Android P Beta now rolling out: How to install on Google Pixel, Nokia 7 Plus, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, and more

Android P Beta was officially launched at the Google I/O 2018 on Tuesday. Android P takes care of three principles in general – simplicity, intelligence, and digital wellbeing, Google said. What’s new this time is the expansion of the devices eligible for the Android P Beta version. Google announced that in addition to Pixel devices, the Android P Beta will be available to install on the flagship devices from the companies including OnePlus, Nokia, Sony, Essential Phone, Xiaomi, Vivo, and Oppo. These are the mobile phone makers that signed up for Project Treble for speedier and regular updates to their phones.

Phones that are eligible for Android P Beta are Essential Phone 1 (PH-1), Sony Xperia XZ2, Nokia 7 Plus, OnePlus 6, Oppo R15 Pro, Vivo X21, Vivo X21 UD, and Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S. The users of these devices need to enrol themselves in the Android Beta programme, after which they will receive the Over-the-Air (OTA) update within 24 hours. However, it is advisable that the users carefully decide before updating their devices to the Android P Beta, which is still not the stable version.

At the I/O 2018, Google also announced the key features of the Android P. Android P uses Machine Learning to suggest battery usage patterns of all the apps, in addition to offering a comprehensive view. Using the technology from DeepMind, the Adaptive Battery will read the patterns of the apps that you use most and will channel the power only to them, while the rarely used apps won’t consume much battery power. The categories defined by the new Battery feature will be active, frequent, rare, and working set. Google also shared that the Adaptive Battery feature has shown results where it could reduce up to 30 per cent CPU usage, as well as minimise the background processes on small CPU cores.

Other features include Adaptive Brightness, better screenshots, new notifications, new volume slider, Android Dashboard, Slices, Wind down, and Shush modes. Google also announced the further integration of Google Assistant to offer more features and capabilities.