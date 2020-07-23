Android, iOS users will soon be able to open apps using Amazon Alexa; here’s how it will work

The new feature is being made available in a preview form and some select developers will be working to check how to make use of it.

Amazon’s Alexa is readying itself to take on Apple’s Siri and Google’s Assistant by introducing a new voice command feature that can launch Android and iOS applications. This is the first time Amazon is working on such a feature, which the company calls Alexa for Apps. The new feature is being made available in a preview form and some select developers will be working to check how to make use of it.

How will it work?

According to the company, instead of reading the results out loud, Amazon’s Alexa will search results for the command (which could either be search a hashtag). This means that Alexa will do the task of opening the app and fill in the search words as commanded by users. The results will be shown on the phone screen. This can be done by both iOS and Android devices. The company said that users can also give commands which can include asking Alexa to launch TikTok and film a hands-free recording.

This is expected to put Alexa in a better position and a strong competitor to other digital assistants provided by Google or Apple. While the company is taking a bold step heading the direction of voice command, it has to stand against the two leading competitors that already have quite rich access to content and applications for years now. It is to note that this is not the first time Amazon is trying to stand in front of Google and Apple. Earlier in 2014, it tried to launch its own phone but failed.

Even if Amazon bolsters Alexa with new features, it is still at a disadvantage because it can only reach customers via Apple and Google only.This may be the reason why the company has chosen to check the results and work in beta format before it becomes widely available and ready for customers.

Meanwhile, Amazon is also working on a more powerful AI model for Alexa and other features that include commands pausing the tasks in between and checking on the progress of previous requests made via Alexa.