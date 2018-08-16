Android 9 Pie will not have this important feature – Here’s why Google took this big step

Android 9 Pie won’t have this nifty feature

Google recently announced that the ninth edition of its mobile ecosystem is called Android 9 Pie. While Android 9 Pie addresses major design changes and brings some new features onboard, it is poised to forgo one of the important features that most users will dislike. As per the Android developers, Google has put an end to the call recording feature in Android 9 Pie. The stock version never had call recording as a native feature but custom skins based on Android 9 Pie will not support third-party call recording apps.

Since the rollout, users have been spending time tinkering with the Android 9 Pie and discovering new features, as well as restrictions. The latest development comes as Google begins to tighten the noose around the privacy on its mobile ecosystem. Google once had an official call recording API embedded in Android, however, it was removed when Marshmallow arrived. Then, the third-party developers began releasing call recording apps. As it turns out, Google’s Android 9 Pie has let go of the call recording support entirely.

The users have taken this matter to Twitter where they have complained of issues with third-party call recorders. While Google has not officially said anything on this, the developers of some call recording apps have officially stated that their apps won’t be available as call recorders on Android 9 Pie. “We would like to inform our users that there will be no call recording workaround on Android 9 and above,” noted the developers of the Call Recorder – ACR app on the company forum. They added, “No call recording app will be able to do so.”

However, some users have found that rooting the device will allow the support for call recording apps. This means unless Google officially addresses the issue and releases a solution, rooting the device is the only way to get call recording apps working on Android 9 Pie. It should be noted that rooting is not recommended for the regular users and it may void the warranty of the phone.