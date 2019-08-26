Google gears up to launch Android 10: Will your smartphone get the update?

The first Nokia devices to get the Android 10 would be Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8.1, and Nokia 7.1 in the fourth quarter of 2019. (Image source: Reuters)

Android 10, which is currently available for beta-testing on a few phones, is expected to be rolled out soon. Here is the list of phones which will get the Android 10 when it finally makes its appearance. As expected, the Google Pixel smartphones will be the first ones to get Android 10. Moreover, all Pixel phone users currently have the option of beta-testing the new OS.

Besides the newly released Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel and Pixel XL will be eligible for upgrade as soon as the official Android 10 releases.

The Pixel 4 phone, which will debut in October and will be running Android 10 is expected to have features such as a dual-camera in the rear, Face ID, new Soli radar chip for air gestures, among others.

Here are the other phones which will get the latest Android 10

OnePlus Phones: Android 10 update

Seeing OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are participating in the Android Q beta programme, it can be safely assumed that the update will definitely be making it to aforementioned smartphones.

Moreover, the fact that Android 10 updates are being released in phases, it is being expected that the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro will get the new Android 10 first and then the older phones such as OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T.

Samsung phones: Android 10 update

The flagship phones of the South Korean company such as the Samsung S10, the latest Samsung Note 10 series and older smartphones including Samsung S9 and Samsung Note 9 will probably be the first ones to be updated with the Android 10.

However seeing the past trends, it can be safely said that the update, these phones may take some time before the update comes.

Xiaomi phones: Android 10 update

Xiaomi smartphones, including the popular Redmi series, will experience the Android 10 as soon as the company launches its MIUI 11 update.

Usually, it is seen that Mi phones take time to get the latest version of Android. Though it is being suggested that the Mi A3 Android One may get upgraded soon enough.

Currently, both Mi MIX 3 5G and Mi 9 happen to be on the Android Q beta testing programme. However, seeing that both these phones are not sold in India, users in the country may have to wait before they get to experience Android 10.

Asus Zenfone 5Z: Android 10 update

Running on older Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, ASUS ZenFone 5Z is also on the Android Q beta programme. And as expected, seeing the phone happens to be on the beta programme, the Android 10 update should make it appearance for the phone by the last leg of 2019 or early 2020.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro: Android 10

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is also on the Android Q beta programme and so the Android 10 update would not be an issue. However, Huawei too is facing heat from the US government which wants Huawei banned. This does not bore good news for the brand as it could mean cancelling of the Android license for the company. At present, Huawei has temporary relief for three months, but how it would end remains to be seen.

Oppo, Realme, LG, Sony, Essential and Tecno phones

Other phones on the Android 10 beta programme are Oppo Reno, Realme 3 Pro, LG G8, Sony Xperia XZ3 and TECNO SPARK 3 Pro are all on the Android Q beta, which means the Android 10 update should come for these phones as well. The original Essential phone is also on the Android Q beta programme.

HMD Global Nokia phones: Android 10 update

HMD chief product officer, Juho Sarvikas, recently confirmed their timeline for Android 10 upgrade on their devices on Twitter. All the Nokia phones which run stock Android come with assured OS updates for the next couple of years.

The first Nokia devices to get the Android 10 would be Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8.1, and Nokia 7.1 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Later, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Nokia 6 will get the Android 10 update. For 2020, HMD Global has more phones on the updates list for the first quarter of the year, which will be rolled out in two phases. In the first phase Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 and 3.1 Plus and Nokia 2.2 will get Android 10.

The second phase will see Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 5.1 Plus, and Nokia 1 Plus getting Android 10.

Vivo phones: Android 10

The Android Q beta has Vivo X27, Vivo NEX S and Vivo NEX A as part of its programmeme and all the aforementioned phones should get the Android 10 update soon.

Since Google rolls out the final build, the tech companies will continue testing with the final release taking some time to be rolled out on Android devices. These smartphones are yet to be launched in India.