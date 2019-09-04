Android 10 now available to download: Check how to install, new features, and more

Android 10 – the tenth version of the world’s most popular mobile operating system – is now rolling out to the first wave devices, the Pixel. Google on Tuesday announced that Android 10, previously known as Android Q, is now available to download on all the generations of Pixel smartphones – Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 3a XL. The OTA update varies in size depending on the current state of the OS the Pixel is running on. If you did not install any of the Android Q Beta versions, you will have to download a rather bulky update and install on your Pixel device. Otherwise, the update is nearly 5.5MB, but the installation process is as much time-taking.

To begin with the process of installing Android 10 on your Pixel device, head to the device’s Settings, followed by navigation to the System sub-menu, and finally a tap on the System Updates. Most likely, you will see the update waiting for you to take an action – download and install, but if you don’t see any pending updates, you might want to try refreshing the system log. There’s an alternative method though – you can head to the Android website and download OTA update files and factory image files that you can flash on your Pixel device. The installation guide is available on the website.

While Android 10 doesn’t seem like a big update to Android Pie, it comes with some nifty features that have been in the pipeline for so long, especially the system-wide dark mode that will inverse colours of default Google apps to a dark shade. Detailed at the Google I/O, Android 10 introduces some interesting functionalities and tools, such as Live Caption that puts subtitles (or captions) to any video, audio, or podcast playing on the device, irrespective of the app it’s playing within, with or without an Internet connection. The speech-to-text synthesis takes place on the device and is safely stored locally, Google claims.

Another feature, which doesn’t look anything new but facilitates messaging and texting on Android devices, is Bubble notifications. The notifications for texts and more will float on the screen in a bubble-sized widget, à la Messenger chat heads, so that you can interact with the notification or the app whenever you want, without having to close any app, delving into the split screen mode, or pulling the notification drawer down. These bubbles can also be pinned on the screen for you to intermittently respond to the notifications. Google has prioritised bubbles for notifications generated by messaging apps so that you aren’t pestered by all the apps that do not always require your immediate attention.

There are tighter privacy controls on Android 10, including granting location access to apps in three categories – always, when the app is open, or never. Not only the apps, but also the data stored by Web apps will be under your watch within the new Privacy setting on Android 10. There is a new Sound Amplifier built into Android 10, which can amplify sounds, filter background noise, and “fine tune to how you hear best”. The gesture navigation has been improved as Android 10 ditches the navigation bar in favour of edge swipes to go back or switch to the recent menu. The home screen can be accessed by just a swipe from the display bottom. Gestures on Android have always been a notch lower than those on iOS, which is why Google is now taking pages out of Apple’s book here.

Android 10 also brings Smart Reply for message notifications, which not only suggests responses to messages according to their context, but it also shows you related apps. For example, a text notification from your friend asking you to get ready to dine later at night will feature suggestion to open Maps. And finally, Android 10 comes with native support for 5G and foldable devices that are likely to spring in the coming days.