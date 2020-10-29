  • MORE MARKET STATS

Andhra Pradesh bans online gaming, betting; asks Centre to block access to 132 apps, websites in state

October 29, 2020

Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that online betting and gaming have led to widespread despair amongst the public suicides due to losing money.

Andhra Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh online gaming, Andhra Pradesh news, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, online betting, Paytm First Game, Mobile Premier League, Adda52Online gaming, online betting and online gambling have been made a cognizable offence punishable under the new amended Act in Andhra Pradesh. (File Photo)

Andhra Pradesh has banned online gaming, online betting and gambling, and has urged the Centre to direct all internet service providers to block access to 132 websites and apps, including Paytm First Game, Mobile Premier League and Adda52, that are providing such services in the state. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a letter to IT and telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on October 27 raised concern over online gaming and online betting fast catching up as a severe social evil leading to youth getting involved in vices like gambling and betting from the comfort of their homes through their mobile phones and computers.

The chief minister submitted a list of 132 websites and apps which the state believes are involved in offering services like gaming, betting and gambling online. The list, however, does not include Dream11, the main sponsor of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, which also provides online gaming and gives chance to its users to win cashbacks. Reddy in the letter informed Prasad that the state has amended the AP Gaming Act 1974 “to include online gaming, online gambling and online betting as an offence through Andhra Pradesh (Amendment) ordinance 2020” and notified it on September 25, 2020.

“The main objectives of the amendment to the Act is to ban online gaming, online betting and online gambling. It is made a cognizable offence punishable under the Act. Moreover, the managing directors of all the online gaming companies and those involved in running of the company are liable for punishment under the Act,” Reddy said.
The chief minister said that online betting and gaming have led to widespread despair amongst the public suicides due to losing money, severe addiction and consequent violent behaviour in case of any restriction.

He said that under the new act, those assisting the operation of online games are liable for punishment and the role of internet service providers can be termed as assisting these firms in case they do not take steps to block access of concerned websites and apps. “I would request you to direct all the internet service providers to block all online gaming, gambling and betting websites and apps from access in Andhra Pradesh,” Reddy said in the letter.

