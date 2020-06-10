Anand Mahindra to invest $1 million in this Gurgaon based technology startup

Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to announce that his support to the newly founded company will be investing for their seed funding.

Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra has decided to invest $1 million in a Gurgaon based technology start-up Hapramp. Formed in 2018, the startup works on social media challenges like data security, user privacy and monetisation of fair content. Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to announce that his support to the newly founded company will be investing for their seed funding.

It is to note that two years back, Mahindra said that he is looking for an Indian start-up dealing in social media and highlighted that if the criteria meets, he will be willing to invest in the company. After two years, Mahindra finally announced the name of the company he will be investing in. “Took 2 Years but I finally found the start-up I was looking for”, read Anand Mahindra’s tweet today.

Digital transformation expert and ex-Mahindra executive, Jaspreet Bindra has also been asked by Anand Mahindra to work with him and help find a next-gen Indian social network start-up that works in protecting personal data and supports next generation technologies like Blockchain. Bindra said that the Hapramp team is working to build a Web 3.0 social network which is built on emerging digital technologies. He added that it has a solid business model and is built here locally in India. “Jaspreet has signed on as Executive Advisor and Mentor to the Hapramp founding team,” the company said in a statement.

Took 2 yrs, but I finally found the start-up I was looking for! @Hapramp is indigenous, built by 5 young founders & brings together a best-in-class combination of creativity, technology & data protection. Look out for @gosocial_app their social networking platform. @j_bindra https://t.co/9mFwzjQXjF — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 10, 2020

Mahindra while tweeting gave a shout-out to Hapramp’s flagship offering GoSocial which is a social media platform made to reward artists as well as content creators as they post and engage with the community. The company informed that around 50 thousand users have already downloaded the GoSocial app from the Google Play Store. The downloads came even before the company formally launched it. The app is expected to soon be introduced on Apple App Store. Meanwhile, the company is also planning to expand marketing to South East Asia going forward.