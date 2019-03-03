Amazon India sale: Heavy discount on Oppo smartphones and Lenovo, Dell, HP laptops; check Deal of the day



Amazon India sale, deal of the day: E-commerce major Amazon India is offering attractive discounts on Oppo smartphones in Deal of The Day. The Amazon sale for today has started and will only remain for today, as per the Amazon India website. Besides Oppo smartphones, there is a whole range of electronics one can buy that include extension boards, chargers, cables, mobile accessories, power banks, headphones and Bluetooth speakers.

In Amazon Deal of the day, housekeeping appliances like mops, sweep wipers range from Rs 400 to Rs 1,999 whereas Men’s apparel is available in the price range of Rs 249 to Rs 1,299. Besides the above, watches, women shoes and fragrances can also be purchased in Amazon sale today.

These are the Oppo smartphones available in Deal of the Day by Amazon –

Oppo F9 Pro

Oppo F9 Pro is available at Rs 19,990 instead of the original price of Rs 25,990.

Oppo A83

Those hoping to buy Oppo A83 can purchase the smartphone at Rs 8,990 in today’s Amazon offer for the day; buyers must note that the device is priced at Rs 9,990.

Oppo A3

Oppo A3 of 3GB RAM + 32GB Storage variant can be purchased at Rs 10,990 which is priced at Rs 13,990 while OPPO A3s of 2GB RAM + 16GB Storage variant is available at Rs 8,990; the original price being Rs 11,990.

Oppo R15 Pro

In Amazon sale today, buyers can purchase Oppo R15 Pro at Rs 25,990 instead of the original Rs 35,990.

Oppo R17 and OPPO R17 Pro

Buy Oppo R17 at just Rs 28,990 rather than the original Rs 36,990 in Amazon Deal of the Day. Those eyeing OPPO R17 Pro will be happy to know that, the smartphone is available for purchase at Rs 39,990 which is originally priced at Rs 49,990.

Oppo A5

The Oppo A5 smartphone can be bought at only Rs 12990; users must note that from tomorrow onwards the smartphone will return to its original price which is Rs 15,990.

Oppo A7

Oppo A7 can be purchased at Rs 13,990 in the 3GB + 64 GB storage variant; the device is typically priced at Rs 16,990 whereas Oppo A7 in its 4GB + 64 GB storage variant is available at Rs 16,990 in Amazon Deal of the day; the original price for Oppo A7’s 4GB + 64 GB storage variant is Rs 18,990

Oppo Find X

Not much can be saved when it comes to Rs 60,000 worth Oppo Find X which can be purchased at Rs 59,990 today in Amazon’s Deal of the Day.

Buyers must note that additionally, there are several discounts on exchange offers on purchase of Oppo smartphones as well. No Cost EMI is also available on some of the smartphones on all major credit cards and select debit cards.

Laptops from Dell, HP and Lenovo on sale in Amazon Deal of the Day

Laptops from major companies such as Dell, HP, Lenovo are available for purchase with attractive prices ranging from Rs 20,990 – Rs 47,090.

Lenovo’s Ideapad 330 Intel Core i3 7th Gen 15.6-inch FHD Laptop worth Rs 44,990 can be purchased at Rs 29,450.

HP 15 Intel Core i3 7th gen 15.6-inch FHD Laptop which is originally priced at Rs 36,587 can be bought at Rs 32,490, saving you around Rs 4,000.

Dell Vostro 3478 Intel Core i3 8th Gen 14-inch Laptop which is worth Rs 37,949 is priced at Rs 30,990 in Amazon Deal of the Day. Save around Rs 3,000 in buying Dell Inspiron 15 5570 2018 15.6-inch FHD Laptop which is worth Rs 44,103 and buy at Rs 41,490 in Amazon Deal of the Day.

You can save around Rs 9,000 in purchasing Lenovo Yoga 520 Intel Core i3 8th Gen 14-inch Full HD 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop at Rs 41,940 which is actually Rs 48,890. Similarly, Lenovo Ideapad 320 Intel Core i3 6th Gen 14-inch Laptop is available at almost half of its original price of Rs 40, 290 and can be purchased at Rs 28,490.