Among Us!, Toca Life World among winners of Apple 2021 App Store Awards: Full list here

Cupertino has been dedicatedly announcing winners of App Store awards for more than a decade now to acknowledge developers and their efforts.

Apple 2021 App Store Awards: The Apple 2021 App Store Award recipients have been declared by the iPhone giant. The awards aim to recognise 15 best apps and games due to which users could “tap into personal passions, discover creative outlets, connect with new people and experiences, and simply have fun”, the tech giant said. The winners have been selected from all over the world by the App Store editorial team for having provided users with innovative technology, exceptional quality, positive cultural impact as well as creative design. In a statement, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the winners of the awards “harnessed their own drive and vision” to provide users with the best games and apps of the year. They managed to spark creativity as well as passion among millions of people globally, he said, adding that the developers innovated with the technology Apple offered, be it inspiring leaders or self-taught indie coders.

The iPhone App of the Year award was given to Toca Life World, from Toca Boca. “Ten years after its App Store debut, Toca Life World is masterfully iterating on the art of play and self-expression for kids,” the tech giant said. Meanwhile, LumaFusion from LumaTouch has been named iPad App of the Year and Mac App of the Year was revealed to be Craft, from Luki Labs Limited.

DAZN Group’s DAZN was named the Apple TV App of the Year, and Carrot Weather, from Grailr was announced as the winner of Apple Watch App of the Year award.

For iPhone, Riot Games’ League of Legends: Wild Rift was the game of the year, and iPad Game of the Year was MARVEL Future Revolution from Netmarble Corporation. Myst from Cyan was named the Mac Game of the Year. For Apple TV, Space Marshals 3 from Pixelbite was revealed to be the game of the year. As far as Apple Arcade was concerned, Mistwalker’s Fantasian was the game of the year.

Apart from this, Apple also announced Trend of the Year apps in an aim to identify apps that led to a movement “that had lasting impact on people’s lives”. The top trend for the year was selected to be “Connection”, with Among Us! by Innersloth, Bumble by Bumble Inc, Canva, EatOkra, from Anthony Edwards Jr. and Janique Edwards and Peanut from Peanut App Limited having won in this category.

