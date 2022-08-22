Amkette AMP Audacity 1000 Soundbar: Ideal for mid-sized rooms

Soundbars are in demand these days, not just by music lovers but also ordinary folk who connect these sleek audio equipment with their television sets in order to enjoy the content with stereo sound. Amkette’s Audacity 1000 Soundbar is not light on features; it is light only on your pocket. Priced at Rs 2,999, it has a 40 Watt RMS output that delivers loud and pleasing sound ideal for small to mid-sized rooms.

The Audacity 1000 Soundbar is a sleek and elegantly designed system that supports multiple connectivity options including Bluetooth, Optical, Aux, and USB, 3 Equaliser Modes, Bass and Treble controls, and has an easy-to-use remote. In order to upgrade my TV’s sound, I connected the Amkette product with my TV and it did not disappoint one bit, be it when watching movies, playing games or streaming music. The system reproduces a deep and powerful bass as well.

This soundbar does a good job for the price, there are enough sound enhancement features including three equaliser modes. It is ideal for 32-48 inch TVs, for the simple reason that it fits easily into your living room without crowding it.

SPECIFICATIONS

40 Watts true RMS sound with large passive woofers

Digital inputs including HDMI Arc and Optical

3 EQ Modes – News, Movie, Music

Bass and Treble control, remote control

Multi-play option (USB/SD/AUX and FM with built-in antenna)

Simple display for source mode

Ideal for 32-42 inch TVs

Estimated street price: Rs 2,999