Amitabh Bachchan inadvertently offers a glimpse of OnePlus 6 ahead of India launch on May 17

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan may have accidentally showed us what exactly the OnePlus 6 will look like in at least two colours. On Monday, Bachchan posted two photos of him and OnePlus CEO Pete Lau clicking a selfie from a device that closely resembles the OnePlus 6. While the tweet containing the photos was deleted later, they revealed the Black and White colour variants of the OnePlus 6, which is scheduled for the May 17 launch in India.

The tweets posted by Bachchan can still be accessed via the cached version where he wrote – “T 2798 – Always a pleasure meeting @petelau2007. Looking forward to attending the #OnePlus6 launch event on May 17.” The caption accompanied two photos of Lau and Bachchan sharing some candid moments and clicking selfies with the OnePlus 6. After he deleted the tweet, he posted a fresh selfie with Lau that does not show the device.

Separately, OnePlus has teased the Super Slo-Mo camera recording feature on the OnePlus 6. On the Facebook and Twitter pages, the company posted the teasers that confirm that OnePlus 6 will indeed feature a level-up for the slow motion video recording. It has already been reported that the OnePlus 6 will offer slo-mo videos up to 960fps, similar to the capabilities of the cameras on Galaxy S9 smartphones.

For the specifications, OnePlus 6 has been confirmed to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with two RAM variants – 6GB and 8GB. There will be three storage variants of the phone – 64GB, 128GB, and a top model having 256GB. There will be a dual camera setup on the rear while a single camera will sit on the front. The USP of the OnePlus 6 will be the notched display. It was also recently teased by OnePlus that its new flagship is likely to come with a heart rate sensor.