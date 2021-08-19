‘Amit Ji, Sholay ke gaane bajaiye’, Alexa users can now talk to Amitabh Bachchan, check details

While the company had actually shared its plans to use Amitabh Bachchan's voice in September last year, it could finally launch the actor's voice now after working on the finer details over the last year.

Alexa can soon talk to you in Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s voice. Amazon which owns Alexa has launched Bachchan’s voice in a bid to attract more users to the application and march ahead its competitors-Google Assistant and Apple’s Siri. With the launch of the 78-year old actor’s voice, the American company has also launched its first celebrity voice feature in India. The company had first tried the celebrity voice feature in the United States in the year 2019 when it had brought on board American actor and producer Samuel L. Jackson’s voice for its voice assistant feature.

How can customers use Bachchan’s voice on Alexa?

At an introductory price of Rs 149 per year, customers can use Bachchan’s voice on their voice assistant feature Alexa. The feature can be bought online from the Amazon website or else customers can simply instruct Alexa, “Alexa, introduce me to Amitabh Bachchan.” Once the customers have made the payment, they will be able to use Bachchan’s voice on their voice assistant. Like Alexa, customers will be able to use the wake word “Amit Ji” to enable the voice assistant. It is pertinent to note that the Alexa wake word will continue to remain active alongside “Amit Ji.”

While the company had actually shared its plans to use Amitabh Bachchan’s voice in September last year, it could finally launch the actor’s voice now after working on the finer details over the last year.

What can users talk about with Amitabh Bachchan?

From listening to his own life stories to asking him to recite poems by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan users can listen to the actor’s voice in a myriad of ways. For instance users can ask the voice assistant, “Amit Ji, play songs from Kabhi Kabhi” to listen to the tracks of his superhit movies. The company is also going to introduce the features like clock, music and weather updates in the voice of the actor. Users can additionally ask, “Amit Ju Tell me a funny story” to listen to some of the behind the scenes story from his life. To further understand what the voice assistant is capable of, users can simply ask, “Amit Ji what can you do?” and the voice will respond in either Hindi or English and enlist all the things it can do.