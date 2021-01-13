AMD Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000 series laptop CPUs, Mobile RDNA2 Radeon GPUs announced at CES 2021

In the first quarter of 2021, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo as well as Acer would be launching laptops running on these processors. (Image: AMD)

AMD laptop processors: Chipmaker AMD has announced its latest line of laptop processors – the Ryzen 5000 series. The company also teased its graphic cards for desktops and laptops, the upcoming Radeon GPUs. Apart from that, the Epyc datacentre CPUs were also teased. During a virtual keynote, AMD CEO Dr Lisa Su called the 7nm Zen 3 CPU microarchitecture by AMD the largest increase in generational performance since the original Ryzen family was launched, and said that the Ryzen 5000 processors are based on the same microarchitecture.

With the latest chips, the company assures leading performance as well as energy efficiency.

A part of the Ryzen 5000 series is the Ryzen 7 5800U, which the company is claiming to be the most powerful PC processor to ever be made. It is the only 8-core x86 processor for ultra-thin laptops, and it has a 15W thermal envelope. As far as the power efficiency is concerned, the chip is rated to have a battery life of up to 17.5 hours in general use, along with a video playback of 21 hours.

Compared to Intel Core i7-1185G7, the company is claiming that the Ryzen 7 5800U would deliver up to 18% better performance in PCMark 10, up to 39% faster performance in Blender 3D and up to 44% faster encoding of media in Adobe Premiere. The company has announced five U-series processors in the Ryzen 5000 CPUs lineup, but of them, some would continue to function on the Zen 2 microarchitecture, like the Ryzen 7 5700U and the base quad-core Ryzen 3 5300U.

On the other hand, the Ryzen 5000 series has an HX brand for processors meant for high-performance gaming laptops. This, the company said, would give desktop-class gaming laptops the ultimate performance. The Ryzen HX series chips contain thermal envelope ratings of up to 45W, allowing it to be overclocked. Ryzen 9 5900HX, a top-end chip in the line up, offered 1080p image quality using high detail settings, while delivering 100+ fps during a demonstration of Horizon Zero Dawn. However the GPU and other hardware being used during the demonstration were undisclosed. The 8-core chip has 16 threads, along with a thermal envelope of up to 45W and 20MB of L2+L3 cache. The top boost speed offered by the chip is 4.6GHz.

The specs of the Ryzen 9 5980HX are the same as that of the Ryzen 9 5900HX, with the only difference being in the top boost speed, which is 4.8GHz in the Ryzen 9 5980HX.

Overall, AMD has announced eight processors under the Ryzen 5000 H-series with thermal envelope of 35W and 45W.

The company has also asserted that the laptops running on Ryzen HX 5000 processors would offer smooth gaming even at 4K, giving leading performance in single-threaded workloads as well as multi-threaded workloads. In terms of the single-threaded workloads, the AMD processor gave a 13% better performance as compared to Intel Core i9-10980HK.

In the first quarter of 2021, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo as well as Acer would be launching laptops running on these processors, while at least 150 different models based on these chips would be launched over the year.