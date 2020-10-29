AMD launches Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs to take on Nvidia’s RTX 3000 cards: everything to know

The company deems the 6800 XT to be comparable with the Nvidia RTX 3080 card, which costs $699.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 series: Computer processor and graphic card developer AMD has announced Radeon RX 6000 series! The new cards improve the performance over the last generation of graphic cards by AMD by two times, and they have been built on the new 7nm RDNA 2 architecture. These graphic cards also have the necessary support for Microsoft DirectX 12 Ultimate API. The cards will be available from November.

Among these cards, the most important one seems to be the Radeon RX 6800 XT, which costs $649. This card has a 256-bit wide memory bus with 16GB of 16Gbps GDDR6 memory. Apart from that, it also has 72 compute units, and it can go up to 2015MHz under load, or what it calls Game Clock. It can even go up to 2250MHz occasionally for short durations when the conditions are just right, referred to as Boost Clock by AMD. The company said the card has a total board power of 300W.

It also had Infinity Cache (high-density, high-speed cache which is based on Zen L3 cache) to the tune of 128 MB. The 6800 XT card has been developed so as to minimize the latency, power consumption and DRAM bottlenecks, and the company said it is especially effective at the 4K and 1440p resolutions.

Next card in AMD’s kitty is Radeon RX 6800, costing $579. While cheaper than 6800 XT, it has not lost out much in features. One of the major differences is the drop in compute units from 72 to 60. Apart from that, the Game Clock in 6800 has been reduced to 1815MHz, while the Boost Clock has been dropped down to 2105MHz in this variant. Still, the memory and Infinity Cache remain the same as 6800 XT, but the board power has been reduced to 250W since it is a bit slower.

The performance of 6800 is likely to compete with the Nvidia RTX 3070, which costs $499, even though the former is more expensive.

Meanwhile, the company has also stated that 6800 will be faster as compared to Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti, the performance levels of which are similar to RTX 3070.

The last variant in the series is the Radeon RX 6900 XT for $999. The card has 80 compute units, while the Game Clock and the Boost Clock along with the rest of the specifications remain the same as 6800 XT. AMD has compared the 6900 XT with Nvidia’s RTX 3090, costing $1,499.