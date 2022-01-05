AMD announces 6nm Ryzen 6000 laptop chips with RDNA 2 graphics; previews Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000

Alongside a whole host of Radeon mobile and desktop GPUs.

AMD has announced a slew of new Ryzen chips and Radeon graphics cards for mobile and desktop PCs at CES 2022. This includes the 6nm Ryzen 6000 laptop chips with RDNA 2 graphics, Ryzen 7 5800X3D desktop processor, all-new RX 6000M, Radeon RX 6000S series mobile graphics and more. Even more importantly, the chipmaker previewed the upcoming Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 chips on course to launch in the second half of this year.

Ryzen 6000 series laptop processors

AMD’s Ryzen 6000 series laptop processors are built on its updated Zen 3 Plus core with the flagship Ryzen 9 6980HX (8 core/16 threads) said to offer up to 1.3 times faster performance (up to 11 percent better single-threaded and up to 28 percent faster multithreaded) and up to 2.1 times faster graphics over last gen 5000 series. This top-of-the-line chip can top 5GHz.

The new chips will be more power efficient, also. AMD says that laptops powered by Ryzen 6000 series processor will be able to achieve 24 hours of movie playback on a single charge.

These chips will also mark the mobile debut of RDNA 2 graphics (also seen inside popular consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X). AMD says the new chips will enable up to 70 percent faster AAA gaming compared to the competition and support dynamic HDR displays and FreeSync.

Laptops powered by the Ryzen 600 series processors are expected to arrive starting February, 2022.

Radeon RX 6000M, Radeon RX 6000S series mobile graphics

At the helm of AMD’s Radeon RX 6000M line-up is the RX 6850M XT that’s said to offer up to 7 percent faster gaming performance over the RX 6800M mobile GPU4. This graphics card is built for 1440p gaming.

The Radeon RX 6000S is designed for more portable thin-and-light 1080p gaming. Here the new 100W RX 6800S is said to deliver up to 10 percent faster performance across select titles at 1080p than the competition.

Radeon RX 6500 XT, Radeon RX 6400 graphics cards

The 6nm based Radeon RX 6500 XT and Radeon RX 6400 are designed to offer up to 35 percent faster gaming performance – at 1080p – compared to competition, AMD says.