Ambrane Vibe Beats: New wireless pocket-friendly earbuds with high-quality sound

Increased usage of smart devices such as smartphones, laptops and others are boosting demand for wireless headphones and earphones. Earbuds, in particular, are in great demand because they are preferred by professionals, students and almost anyone who spends a great amount of time commuting. Their key benefits: a wearer can be hands-free and cord-free, and they give high-quality sound for both music and voice calls. You can walk as you talk and you can do more than just listening. There are numerous wireless earbuds available in the market that are affordable and stylish.

Vibe Beats from mobile accessories brand Ambrane is a decent proposition at Rs 2,999 for those looking for stylish and affordable earbuds. The TWS earbuds offer nifty functionalities such as Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), aptX audio technology and long battery life.

TWS or True Wireless Stereo refers to a technology which allows you to pair two audio devices via Bluetooth, meaning that you can transmit the L channel (left) and the channel R (right) separately.

The Vibe Beats TWS earbuds are compatible with both Android and iPhone users. Ergonomically designed, the earbuds allow longer hours of usage with decent amount of comfort. They feature advanced 5.0 Bluetooth technology for seamless connection upto 10m range. Unlike other earbuds, each earbud of VibeBeats has dual microphones for ultra-clear wireless calling even in surroundings with ambient noise. Powered by Qualcomm’s cVc 8.0 noise cancellation technology, these block background noises.

The earbuds come with touch sensors, that are designed to give a good audio experience supported by Qualcomm’s QCC3020 chipset and aptX audio technology. Voice assistant enabled, the buds support both Google Assistant and Siri. IPX4 rated (sweat-proof), the earbuds come with the multifunction touch button function to control volume, change tracks, pickup and reject calls as well as activate Voice assistant.

With five hours of playtime on a single charge and upto 30 hours of battery life with a fully charged case, the Vibe Beats earbuds are a perfect music companion for your travels.

Key Features

– TWS earphones with Qualcomm’s QCC3020 chipset

— AptX audio technology that delivers HD audio

— 5 hours playing time

— 30 hours playing time with charging case

— Touch controls for easy navigation

— Support Siri and Google Assistant

— Estimated street price: Rs 2,999