Ambrane PW-11 Power Bank review: Say goodbye to wires, charge your phone efficiently on-the-go

The 10,000 mAh PW-11 wireless power bank has a comfortable and secure grip and gives the mobile devices a super-fast charging experience.

Nowadays, power banks have become a must-have item in our travel kit for the simple reason that mobile devices —if not charged properly – invariably run out of juice. Airline companies, especially those flying on international routes, advise their customers to bring their power banks on board, to enjoy the inflight entertainment system uninterrupted.

Challenging the status quo of traditional power banks and bidding goodbye to wires, Ambrane, one of the leading IT brands in mobile accessories has introduced two wireless power banks—PW 11 and PW 20, priced at Rs 1,999 and Rs 1,899 respectively. The Wireless Series is constructed with the multiple chipset protection that provides better security features and efficiency rate of 90%, wherein the power bank automatically adjusts output based on the device. Our trial unit was the PW 11 variant; it is compatible with every Qi enabled devices. For the uninitiated, Qi wireless charging is an open interface standard that allows wireless power transfer using inductive charging.

ALSO READ: Karachi stock exchange bleeds after IAF strikes down terror camps in Pakistan; here’s how much index tanked

The 10,000 mAh PW-11 wireless power bank has a comfortable and secure grip and gives the mobile devices a super-fast charging experience. The battery is much more durable, reliable and safer than the non-branded Lithium ion batteries. To start the wireless charging, just place the smartphone on the power bank and the 5W of output power, instantly charges the device. Of course, you also have the option to charge your mobile device via cable.

The stylish PW-11 power bank comes with a digital battery level display, dual ports micro USB and Type C for charging. It comes with the ability to withstand 500 power cycles and can fully charge most smartphones upto 2-3 times. The power bank is compatible with most iOS and Android phones, namely iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, Galaxy Note 5, S6, S7, S8+, S9, S9+, and all Qi enabled devices. The PW-11 has two output ports to charge two devices simultaneously. Maximum USB output is 2.4A (maximum) and wireless charging output is 5W. So, you can charge 3 devices at the same time.

The PW-11 will not only boost your gadgets performance it will also bring added comfort and convenience for most heavy users. In short, it’s time to go wireless.

-Estimated street price: Rs 1,999