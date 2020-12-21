Ambrane Pulse Smart Watch: Live a smarter life with this wearable

Priced at Rs 3,499, it comes with integrated SPO2 and heart rate measurement, and is available on Flipkart and also at the company’s website.

Health-conscious consumers are increasingly picking fitness bands and smartwatches to keep a check on their health parameters. Homegrown mobile accessories brand Ambrane has debuted a smart wearable— Pulse Smart Watch—designed to promote holistic health and wellness. Priced at Rs 3,499, it comes with integrated SPO2 and heart rate measurement, and is available on Flipkart and also at the company’s website.

The Pulse Smart Watch gives real-time updates of variation in blood oxygen levels and, as the company officials put it, “it is nothing less than your personal trainer.” Apart from this, the smartwatch supports heart rate, blood pressure measurement and many other features which keeps you updated with your health. It enables users to stay healthy in their daily routine as well as tackle advanced workouts with real-time feedback and insightful result analysis.

Basically, the smartwatch offers eight advanced sport modes including walking, running, hiking, riding, treadmill, mountain climbing, spinning bike, and yoga. Apart from the daily activity monitoring, the watch offers sedentary and hydration reminders too. It keeps a track of your sleep and active time. It also calculates your day to day walking and the calories you burn.

This Ambrane device has been designed with the minimal yet classy approach. It comes with a 1.3 inches display (240 x 240 resolution) in the TFT LCD screen. The device supports the PPG sensor and is 5ATM waterproof, for daily use. It supports Android 4.4 and above, also iOS 8.0 and above with Bluetooth version 5.0. The watch is equipped with a battery capacity of 210 mAh. Enabled with magnetic charging, it supports full charging in less than 2.5 hours. It gives 7-8 hours of working.

Being a full-touch device, with the help of the Pulse Smart Watch, you can reject calls and control music. Also you will never miss any of your favourite WhatsApp or social alerts as it informs you of notifications so that you don’t have to reach out to your phone every time. It comes with responsive touch sensors along with activated hand gestures, so when you lift your wrist the screen turns on automatically and once you lower the wrist the screen turns off.

