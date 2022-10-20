Ambrane Glares: A fun wearable with flaunt value

Plainspeak, smart glasses haven’t found their niche audience yet. Undeterred, quite a few device makers are betting on these futuristic wearables, the latest being Ambrane. The mobile accessories brand has introduced its first smart glasses—‘Glares’, priced at Rs 4,999.

Also Read: Here’s how to hide your likes and videos views from Instagram posts | Tech Tips

Ambrane Glares have built-in hidden speakers with voice assistance that can be controlled via multi-functional touch controls mounted on the temple of the glasses, a MEMS microphone, and HD surround sound. The eyewear integrates audio technology that connects to a smart device via Bluetooth 5.1, so that sound can be transferred to speakers that sit beside the ears. The speakers in the glasses eliminate loud ambient noise, allowing for a fully immersive acoustic experience. Glares promises up to seven hours of battery backup on a single charge.

The smart glasses feature instant pairing, smart style, and a unique Hall switch technology that connects as soon as the temples are opened. The Glares provide connectivity up to 10 meters away. The smart glasses are UV400 certified, IPX4 rated for water resistance and have interchangeable blue-light filtering transparent lenses.

KEY FEATURES

Smart audio glasses

Play music, take calls & voice assistant

Bluetooth technology – pairs with smartphone

Estimated street price: Rs 4,999