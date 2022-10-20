scorecardresearch
The smart glasses come with touch controls and voice assistance

Written by Sudhir Chowdhary
Ambrane Glares: A fun wearable with flaunt value
Glares promises up to seven hours of battery backup on a single charge.

Plainspeak, smart glasses haven’t found their niche audience yet. Undeterred, quite a few device makers are betting on these futuristic wearables, the latest being Ambrane. The mobile accessories brand has introduced its first smart glasses—‘Glares’, priced at Rs 4,999.

Ambrane Glares have built-in hidden speakers with voice assistance that can be controlled via multi-functional touch controls mounted on the temple of the glasses, a MEMS microphone, and HD surround sound. The eyewear integrates audio technology that connects to a smart device via Bluetooth 5.1, so that sound can be transferred to speakers that sit beside the ears. The speakers in the glasses eliminate loud ambient noise, allowing for a fully immersive acoustic experience. Glares promises up to seven hours of battery backup on a single charge.

The smart glasses feature instant pairing, smart style, and a unique Hall switch technology that connects as soon as the temples are opened. The Glares provide connectivity up to 10 meters away. The smart glasses are UV400 certified, IPX4 rated for water resistance and have interchangeable blue-light filtering transparent lenses.

KEY FEATURES

Smart audio glasses
Play music, take calls & voice assistant
Bluetooth technology – pairs with smartphone
Estimated street price: Rs 4,999

