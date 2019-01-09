Amazon’s multi-billionaire CEO Jeff Bezos set to divorce wife MacKenzie Bezos after 25 years of marriage

By: | Published: January 9, 2019 9:11 PM

"If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again," Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie in Joint Statement.

Jeff Bezos, Jeff Bezos wife, Jeff Bezos Amazon, Jeff Bezos divorce, MacKenzie, MacKenzie bezos, MacKenzie husband, MacKenzie divorce, Amazon news, Amazon, industry newsAmazon chief Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie Bezos. (Reuters)

Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie Bezos have decided to divorce after a long trial separation, Bezos said on Wednesday in a joint statement by the couple on Twitter. Amazon.com again became Wall Street’s most valuable company this week, surpassing Microsoft Inc. Bezos’ fortune has soared to more than Rs 11.25 lakh crore ($160 billion), thanks to his stake in Amazon.

Here is what Jeff Bezos shared on Twitter|

From modest beginnings as an online bookseller, Bezos and Amazon branched out into almost every product category available, ending up taking on established retail giants such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc. Bezos founded Amazon in 1994. Under Bezos, Amazon launched the Kindle e-reader and revolutionized the way books are distributed and read. The company has also been a pioneer in cloud computing.

In November, Amazon picked America’s financial and political capitals for massive new offices, branching out from its home base in Seattle with plans to create more than 25,000 jobs in both New York City and an area just outside Washington, D.C.

