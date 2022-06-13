Amazon’s most affordable Fire TV Stick Lite dongle gets new Alexa Voice Remote Lite in India: Check price, specs

Amazon’s most affordable Fire TV Stick Lite streaming dongle is getting a slight refresh in India. While the dongle itself is the same as the original— which was launched way back in 2020— Amazon is now shipping a new Alexa Voice Remote Lite with it, with app controls to make it wee bit easier to switch between Netflix and Prime Video and the likes.

AMAZON FIRE TV STICK LITE 2022 WITH ALEXA VOICE REMOTE LITE PRICE

The new Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite costs the same as the model that it is replacing, which is to say, its price in India is also set at Rs 2,999. It is available to buy at the time of writing, from Amazon India website. The older Fire TV Stick Lite with the more regular remote is now listed for Rs 2,499.

AMAZON FIRE TV STICK LITE 2022 WITH ALEXA VOICE REMOTE LITE SPECS

The Fire TV Stick Lite is the default base model in the company’s streaming dongle portfolio. Being an entry-level offering, the hardware features 1080p 60fps streaming and support for HDR. The new bundled remote is virtually same as before, the only difference is that there are now dedicated controls for apps like Netflix, Prime Video on the remote itself. It is still a simplified voice remote without dedicated buttons for power, volume, and mute, like the version before it.

The Fire TV Stick Lite was launched in 2020 alongside the third-generation Fire TV Stick. It costs Rs 3,999 in India. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max, meanwhile, is Amazon’s most powerful streaming dongle in India with Wi-Fi 6 support built in. It costs Rs 6,499 in India.