Amazon’s Jeff Bezos kicks off India trip with visit to Raj Ghat; Watch video

During his India trip Jeff Bezos will meet the prime minister and attend an event focusing on small and medium businesses.

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos kicked off his three-day visit to India by paying tributes to father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in New Delhi on Tuesday. In the capital for a two-day event starting Wednesday, Bezos tweeted a video of him showering petals at the Mahatma’s memorial and wrote, “Just landed in India and spent a beautiful afternoon paying my respects to someone who truly changed the world. “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.” – Mahatma Gandhi. (sic)”

During his visit here Jeff Bezos is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industry leaders and attend SMBhav, an event focusing on small and medium businesses in India, on January 15 and 16. The event will focus on augmenting technologies for the benefit of SMBs and will see participation from industrialists, policymakers, technology experts and Amazon leadership.

Signalling Amazon’s intent to expand its footprint in India, Bezos’ visit comes on the heels of the news that the e-commerce giant has infused over Rs 1,700 crores into its businesses in India.

He will also reportedly attend an event with Bollywood celebrities on Thursday where Jeff Bezos will discuss the future of the entertainment industry and his journey.

Jeff Bezos’ visit comes at a time when India’s antitrust body, Competition Commission of India (CCI) has ordered a probe into alleged violations of fair trade practices by Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart. Bezos will also be sitting down with government officials to discuss regulations.

A large number of small trade unions under the aegis of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) will reportedly be staging protests across the country during Jeff Bezos’ stay in the country.