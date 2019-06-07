Amazon’s Jeff Bezos interrupted by activist during onstage talk

By: |
Published: June 7, 2019 9:15:22 AM

Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos was interrupted by an animal-rights activist who rushed onto the stage where he was being interviewed during a conference in Las Vegas.

Security removes a protestor, second from left, from the stage as Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at the the Amazon re:MARS convention, Thursday. (AP Photo)

Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos was interrupted by an animal-rights activist who rushed onto the stage where he was being interviewed during a conference in Las Vegas.

A woman raising concerns about conditions inside an Amazon chicken supplier ran on just as Bezos was being interviewed by Jenny Freshwater, who runs forecasting and capacity planning at Amazon. Bezos and other executives are attending re:MARS, an Amazon conference focused on advances in artificial intelligence and robotics.

The woman, identified in a statement from animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere as Priya Sawhney, was quickly taken backstage by security personnel. “I have been inside of Amazon’s chicken farms, where animals are criminally abused,” she said. “Jeff, please, you’re the richest man on the planet. You can help the animals.”

Direct Action Everywhere has long claimed that some chicken farms that supply Amazon-owned Whole Foods Market treat the animals poorly.

Bezos, after the commotion died down, turned to his interviewer and asked, “Do you have a response to that?”

Amazon spends about $1.6 million a year on personal security for Bezos.

The incident occurred a few days after California Senator Kamala Harris, who is running for U.S. president, was interrupted at a forum by a man who grabbed her microphone.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos interrupted by activist during onstage talk
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition