Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale: Massive discount on Samsung Galaxy Note 8! Here is how to avail the offer

You can get an additional 360 GB of the internet with Vodafone and Idea when you purchase the smartphone from Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 which is originally priced at Rs 74,990 will be available at just Rs 41,990 today. If you are looking to avail this offer all you have to do is log on to Amazon and avail this offer as Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale is going on. Customers can avail an additional 10% discount which will be worth up to Rs 2,000 on SBI credit cards, debit cards (excluding Rupay) and EMI transactions. You can get an additional 360 GB of the internet with Vodafone and Idea when you purchase the smartphone from Amazon. Save up to Rs 8,000 on purchases worth Rs 50,000 and more on SBI debit cards and Credit cards (excluding Rupay).

No-cost EMI will be available on select HDFC debit cards and the total amount that the customers pay to the EMI provider will be equal to the price of the mobile phone. Customers will also get free screen replacement worth Rs 25,000 if they buy the mobile phone from 9th October 2018 at 12:00 pm to 15th October 2018.

Axis Bank Debit cardholders will also be able to avail the No Cost EMI offer. The same offer will also be available on Amazon Pay and Bajaj Finserv EMI cards.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 comes with a 6GB RAM and 64 GB storage space. The Note 8 has a 12+12 Megapixel dual rear camera with autofocus and 2x Optical Zoom. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 supports Dual Sim with Dual standby (4G+4G). It has 3300 mAH lithium-ion battery. The box will include a travel adaptor, S-Pen Acc, Clear Cover, Data headset, USB connector, Micro USB connector and a stereo headset.