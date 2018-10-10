Amazon’s Great Indian Festival and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sales: Huge discounts on smartphones under Rs 10,000

One of the world’s leading e-commerce websites Amazon ’s Great Indian Festival sale has started and and it has offering attractive discounts and offers on smartphones and other electronics. Flipkart has also kicked off its Big Billion sale. For today, buyers will get 10 percent extra cashback on all purchases made above Rs. 6000 on Amazon. The cashback will come in your Amazon Pay wallet within three days after shipping of your product. Here are some of the top offers on Amazon and Flipkart on smartphones under Rs 10,000:

On Amazon

Redmi: Redmi 6A smartphone is being sold under lightning deals on Amazon. Price starting at Rs 5,999. Flash sale of this 2GBRAM, 16GB storage smartphone is live every two hours. On another Redmi phone of Y2 series, buyers can save Rs 1500 to Rs 2500. Price range starting at Rs 8,999.

Samsung: The Korean major’s On7 Pro series is starting at Rs 5,990 and savings on offer range from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,700. Buyers can save 10-11% on Samsung Galaxy J2 2018 series. Samsung Galaxy J2 and J4 series are starting at Rs 6,190 and Samsung Galaxy On8 at Rs 9,990. Discounts starting at 10%.

Vivo: Vivo’s Y71i Matte Black and Gold are available at Rs 8,990 with a 10%. Vivo Y53i Matte Black and Gold are also available at Rs. 8,990 with Rs 1,000 discount. These Y53i series phones have 8 MP rear camera and have Android v8.1 Oreo based on Funtouch OS 4.0 operating system with 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad core processor.

Oppo: There is 17% discount on Oppo’s A71 CPH1801 3GB smartphone and it is available at Rs 9,100. Oppo A71k is offering discount of Rs 1,000 and it available at Rs 9,990. A71K has 13 MP rear camera and 1 year manufacturer warranty.

On Flipkart

Redmi: There is 11% discount on Redmi’s 6 32 GB Black, Blue, Rose Gold and Gold smartphones, and upto Rs 7,300 are off on exchange.

Samsung: The Galaxy J2 series smartphones have 6% to 11% discounts. From upto Rs 5,850 and Rs 7,300 are off on exchange. No cost EMI is available on Galaxy J2 2018 (Gold). Flipkart is giving 13& off on Samsung’s Galaxy J7 Nxt (Gold, 16 GB) and up to Rs 8,400 off on exchange.

Oppo: Oppo A37f Black and Gold have 10% discount and up to Rs 8,400 are off discount. No cost EMI is also available. Oppo A71 k (New Edition) has 9% discount and is available at Rs 9,990.