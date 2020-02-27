Amazon’s Fab Phone Fest: Get branded smartphones including Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi at affordable prices! Details here

Starting at Rs 7,999, the deals include smartphones from various brands. (Representative image)

Phones get cheaper! Amazon’s Fab Phone Fest has entered its second day and with it, smartphones have become affordable! Starting at Rs 7,999, the deals include smartphones from various brands including Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Huawei, LG and Vivo. One of the most significant deals offered in the sale is the reduced prices of Samsung Galaxy M30s. Amazon is offering a discount of 2,500 on Samsung Galaxy M30s, available for users at Rs 12,999. This deal, however, is a limited-time deal. Another pocket-friendly deal for today on Amazon is on Poco F1. Originally costing Rs 30,999, Amazon is offering a whopping discount of Rs 14,000, but only for today.

Among some of the other offers available on Amazon is a Rs 10,000 discount on OnePlus 7 Pro, which is available for Rs 42,999 for a limited time. Meanwhile, Redmi Note 8 Pro is available for 13,999, at a discount of Rs 3,000. On Amazon, the iPhone 11 series is available at a starting price of Rs 64,900.

Budget Smartphones

Among the budget smartphones, Amazon is offering Vivo U20 for Rs 10,990, while Xiaomi A3 is available at Rs 11,999. Samsung Galaxy M30 can be bought for Rs 9,499. Customers can buy Panasonic Eluga Ray 610 for Rs 5,990 and Redmi 8A Dual for Rs 6,499.

Other key budget smartphones available include:

Realme C2 for Rs 6,999

Ikall K2 Plus for Rs 4,749

Samsung Galaxy M20 for Rs 10,499

Mid-range Smartphones

Oppo F15 is available on Amazon for Rs 19,990, while Samsung Galaxy A51 can be purchased at a price of Rs 23,999. Meanwhile, Nokia 6.2 is available at a hefty discount of nearly Rs 6,000 and is available for Rs 11,750. Samsung Galaxy M40 is available to customers for Rs 16,999.

Other mid-budget smartphones include:

Samsung Galaxy A30s for Rs 15,999

Huawei Y9 Prime for Rs 15,990

Vivo V17 Pro for Rs 27,990

Premium Smartphones

While OnePlus 7T is available for Rs 34,999 at a discount of Rs 3,000, iPhone XR can be bought at a discount of Rs 4,000 for Rs 45,900. Moreover, iPhone 11 Pro, at a discount of Rs 3,000, can be purchased at Rs 96,900 on Amazon.

Other premium smartphones include:

Samsung Galaxy S20 for Rs 66,999

OnePlus 7T Pro for Rs 53,999

LG G8x for Rs 49,990

Amazon Fab Phone Fest ends on February 29, so hurry and get your new smartphone at an affordable price!