Amazon’s Echo Flex smart plug-in speaker lets you control smart devices using voices

Echo Flex is now up for pre-orders in India

Amazon India has announced it is launching the Echo Flex smart plug in India. Echo Flex is essentially a plug-in smart speaker that can be inserted into an electricity source, the same way a multi-plug socket works. The device is powered by Amazon Alexa so you can control how different smart devices plugged into the socket work using your voice. Echo Flex can control all smart home devices such as smart bulbs and plugs.

Echo Flex is priced at Rs 2,999 and will start shipping in December. As an introductory offer, a Wipro 9W Smart LED bulb, worth Rs 2,099, is bundled with the purchase of Echo Flex for no additional cost. Echo Flex can be pre-booked on Amazon.in only.

Echo Flex can be used when power cords are not long enough, or the room is not spacious enough for smart devices. Smart bulbs and plugs can be controlled using the Echo Flex, given all devices are connected to the Internet.

Since Echo Flex is powered by Alexa, you can ask the voice assistant to make announcements on other Alexa-enabled devices, create a shopping list, and even play music via Alexa-controlled speakers. Echo Flex can also be connected with speakers over Bluetooth or a 3.5mm audio jack “for higher audio output.”

As far as privacy is concerned, Amazon says Echo Flex comes with a toggle to disable the microphone. The voice recordings collected by Echo Flex can be reviewed and deleted by navigating to Alexa Privacy Settings on Alexa app or web. Alternatively, you can ask Alexa to delete your recordings by saying – “Alexa, delete what I just said” or “Alexa, delete everything I said today”.

Echo Flex joins the Echo family in India that includes Echo Dot, Echo, Echo Plus, Echo Show, Echo Show 5, Echo Studio, Echo Sub, Echo Link and Echo Link Amp.