Amazon’s Apple Days sale now live: Huge offers on iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone XS and more

Amazon's Apple Days Sale: E-Commerce giant Amazon has announced Apple Day sale on its platform featuring special offers and deals on top-selling iPhones. It is to be noted that the sale is just not restricted to Apple phones, it also features other Apple products like Beats headphones, iPads, watches, and earphones. The sale has gone live and will continue until June 14. Under this sale, customers can get discounts of up to Rs 23,000 on iPhones and up to Rs 30,000 on MacBooks. Also Read:\u00a0Flipkart, Amazon bleed: E-commerce burns cash, but investments keep pouring in If you are eyeing the Apple iPhone X, then you are in luck as this phone will be available at the lowest ever price. Amazon India is offering the phone for Rs 68,999 with a discount of Rs 23,000. In addition, an instant 10 per cent discount will be available on payments made through a HDFC Bank Debit Card and Credit cards. While customers will get up to Rs 17,900 off on iPhone XR 128GB, the iPhone XR 64GB will start as low as Rs 58,999. Here are the discounted rates of the different iPhones- # iPhone 6S that was available for Rs 29,900 - will now be for Rs 28,999 + 10% instant bank discount on HDFC Bank Debit & Credit cards # You can buy iPhone 7 32GB for Rs 37,999. It was available for Rs 39,900 without the sale. # iPhone 7 Plus 32GB that was available for Rs 49,900 will now be yours for Rs 48,999. # iPhone 8 64GB, which costs Rs 67,940, will now be available for Rs 56,999. # iPhone 8 Plus 64GB that was available for Rs 77,560 can be purchased for Rs 65,990. # iPhone XR 128GB that was available for Rs 81,900 can be taken home for Rs 63,999. You can also get 10% instant bank discount on HDFC Bank Debit & Credit cards. Similarly, iPhone XR 64GB is priced Rs 58,999 plus 10% instant bank discount on HDFC Bank Debit & Credit cards. iPhone XS 64GB that was available for Rs 99,900 is selling for Rs 94,900. iPhone XS Max 64GB that was available for Rs 1,09,900 is now available for Rs 1,04,900. Apart from iPhones, customer can get the Apple iPad with up to Rs 3,500 off on select models. The Apple watch also comes with exciting deals with up to Rs 5,500 off. Upto Rs 5,800 can be saved on the purchase of Apple Beats headphones and earphones. This five-day sale will also offer more deals on Apple accessories like leather cases, Airpods and lightning docks.