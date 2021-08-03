Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant can now help you find nearest COVID-19 testing and vaccination centres

With this update, Alexa would let users find the nearest centres for COVID-19 testing as well as the distance that the user would need to travel to get to it.

Amazon Alexa: Amazon has updated its smart voice assistant Alexa to provide help in vaccination against COVID-19. For the new update, the tech giant has worked with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and MapMyIndia, enabling Alexa to help people find where to get the coronavirus vaccine dose from along with other useful information about the vaccination centres. Alexa would also give users information about the nearest vaccination centres, with users being able to ask the smart voice assistant about the availability of doses, the helpline numbers for coronavirus, and details for contributing to COVID-19 relief among others.

All of the information would be sourced by Alexa from the CoWin portal, the website of the Union Health Ministry and from MapMyIndia.

With this update, Alexa would let users find the nearest centres for COVID-19 testing as well as the distance that the user would need to travel to get to it. For this, users would just need to say “Alexa, where can I get a COVID-19 test?”, and the information that would come up would also include the nearest vaccination centre based on the user’s location information. This information can be used by the user to time their visit to the CoWin portal for booking their slot. Moreover, vaccination centres for friends and family can also be looked up using Alexa, and if the vaccine is unavailable, a user can set a reminder using Alexa to check for availability the next day.

Alexa would even use the information from the Union Health Ministry website to give the latest updates on the COVID-19 vaccines administered in the country, and it would also help clearing people’s doubts about the vaccination. Apart from this, Amazon has also tied up with several NGOs like Akshaya Patra, Goonj and Give India, and users can donate to these organisations using Alexa itself to help people suffering due to COVID-19.