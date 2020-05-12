Amazon’s Alexa is making it easier for people to learn English at home, here’s how

The stories available on Alexa are selected by renowned authors and educationists.

One of the latest tasks that Amazon’s Alexa can do for you now is teaching you English language at home. The skill training- MyPedia on Alexa is introduced by Pearson India which caters the need of all age groups. According to the company, MyPedia possesses a collection of some stories along with some quizzes, trivia, fun facts and rewards. The company claims that the interactive format of MyPedia is designed to improve the vocabulary, listening and speaking skills and work on building the skills for comprehension as well as storytelling. Users just have to give a command “Alexa, open MyPedia”, or “Alexa, I want to learn English,” to kickstart training.

The teaching task introduced by the company can enhance the interest of students for the language and can also inspire them to be imaginative while writing, the company said. It further said that the skill’s simple voice interface is what makes the learning be in an interactive manner. It is to note that MyPedia skill can be accessed by users on Echo Show smart displays, all Amazon Echo smart speakers, along with Alexa app for smartphones. The idea behind introduction to this skill developing facility is to create a learning environment for the students who are at the homes given the current lockdown situation in India.

According to Puneesh Kumar, Country Manager for Alexa Experiences and Devices at Amazon India, the company is working to add new features as well as experiences thus making the Alexa voice service more relevant and useful for all its users. “The combination of the simplicity of voice interactions and interactive learning with Alexa is expected to make it a fun experience for users of all age groups,” he said.

The company informed that the stories available on Alexa are selected by renowned authors and educationists and are narrated by keeping students’ viewpoint and perspective in mind. The company believes that MyPedia will prompt the students to ‘write creatively’ and ‘think critically.’