Amazon will sell a 4K Smart LED TV for Rs 5,555 for limited period tonight

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is underway, where a business of whopping Rs 750 crore was recorded within the first 36 hours in the smartphone category only. Other categories, including home entertainment and fashion have raked in big numbers, showing the extent to which festival shopping can boost the online business in India. A large number of premium products are down to dirt-cheap prices, including a 4K LED TV from a homegrown consumer electronics brand called Shinco. Shinco’s 55-inch 4K LED TV will reportedly be available for Rs 5,555 during its special slot in the sale on Tuesday.

Shinco will host a sale of its LED TV range with heavy discounts. The Shinco S55QHDR10 55-inch 4K LED TV, bearing the sticker price of Rs 47,999 in the Amazon.in listing, will be up for grabs for Rs 5,555 in a limited-period sale that starts at 9 pm today, October 1, as per a media report. The purchase can be sweetened when using Amazon Pay or SBI cards. There is also one-year extended warranty available for free on the television, along with a bunch of other offers.

The sale will seemingly be similar to Xiaomi’s Re 1 flash sale where stock will run out as fast as it can. Which is why the interested buyers need to carry out the process of purchase quickly.

Shinco will also be selling its other LED TV models at discounted prices during today’s sale. Its 24-inch HD Ready TV will be available for Rs 4,999 while its 32-inch HD Ready TV is up for sale at a price of Rs 5,999. The top-end model S65QHDR10 65-inch 4K LED TV was available at Rs 47,999 on Amazon at the time of publishing.