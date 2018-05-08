Amazon wants your body measurements in 3D so you stop returning clothes

Amazon is building up its body scanning team to focus more on creating “statistical 3D models of human bodies. (Source: Reuters)

At a time when tech giants are surreptitiously trying to appease users by showing more concern towards notching up the security and privacy laws amid the state of commotion over the extent of access to the private data, Amazon, on the other hand, may have other plans to further intrude into the data reserve of its users. A new report suggests that Amazon is prepping up to soon introduce 3D body scanning for the purposes including offering the best-suited clothes that fit the buyer.

As per a report by The Wall Street Journal, Amazon is inviting volunteers into its New York office to get their body measurements, in return for $250 Amazon gift cards each as a token of appreciation. This process will continue for a period of 20 weeks. Amazon will survey some eligible people to invite them for enrolment for the body measurement programme twice a month. Amazon probably wants to understand “how bodies change shape over time”.

This development comes in the proposition to expand the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities of the online retailer, following the recent acquisition of Body Labs, a computer software company that develops and provides human-aware artificially-intelligent software that identifies human body shapes in 3D. The motive behind this appears to be helping Amazon figure out the perfect clothes that fit the buyer, eliminating the guesswork for the measurements of clothes and reducing the return orders for the clothes with poor fitting.

The report further adds that Amazon is building up its body scanning team to focus more on creating “statistical 3D models of human bodies, which it will then match to images and videos of people via deep-learning algorithms and other tactics.” This move is also expected to create a wider range of app suite consisting of “commercial applications” for Amazon customers.