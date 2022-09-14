Amazon updates base Kindle for 2022 with USB C charging, better screen: Details

Amazon launched the Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) and Amazon Kindle Kids (2nd Gen) on Tuesday for all the ebook readers out there. The new Kindles are launching first in the US. Amazon is yet to announce pricing and availability for Indian market.

Amazon Kindle (11th Gen), Amazon Kindle Kids (2nd Gen) Specifications

Amazon Kindle (11th Gen), Amazon Kindle Kids (2nd Gen) both come with 6-inch backlit displays along with the resolution of 300ppi. Both come with adjustable front lights and provide an inbuilt dark mode.

The new Kindles also come with up to 16GB of storage. Amazon claims that both Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) and Amazon Kindle Kids (2nd Gen) will offer up to six weeks of battery life.

They will also come equipped with a USB Type-C port. The Amazon Kindle Kids (2nd Gen) will also come with a subscription for the Amazon Kids+ service which will give access to child-friendly content.

Amazon Kindle (11th Gen), Amazon Kindle Kids (2nd Gen) Pricing, Availability

Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) is priced at $99.99 (roughly Rs 7,900) and will be available in two colour options: Black and Denim. Whereas the fabric covers will come in four colour options: Black, Dark Emerald, Denim and Rose.

Meanwhile, Amazon Kindle Kids (2nd Gen) is priced at $119.99 (roughly Rs 9,500). The model will be available in three cover design options: Ocean Explorer, Space Whale and Unicorn Valley.

Both the Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) and Amazon Kindle Kids (2nd Gen) are available for pre-order in the US and as per Amazon will soon go on sale starting October 12.

ALSO READ| Apple, Amazon among 14 firms to offer training to women in Indo-Pacific region