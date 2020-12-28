Amazon to soon launch Marathi language support; work on feature starts

mazon has been working on adding language support for its various services.

E-commerce giant Amazon is working to bring in Marathi language support as well. The move has come after many people living in Maharashtra demanded the company to add language support for them. In order to fill the demand, Amazon decided to add Marathi language support and announced the development in a tweet. “Work has already begun to launch Marathi shopping experience & seller registration soon,” Amazon said in its tweet. Apart from this, the Jeff Bezos led company will continue to bring more language support that will help enhance the seller and customer experience. In order to show the development of Marathi language support, Amazon also shared a screenshot of the upcoming feature for its e-commerce platform.

It is to note that earlier Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) wrote an open letter to Amazon’s CEO where it demanded language support for people living in Maharashtra. In the letter, the party also said that it will agitate against Amazon given that the company does not include the language support for the app as well as their website for customers in the state.

MNS leader Akhil Chitre had said in the letter,”We have no intentions of getting into a legal tussle with Amazon but for our mother tongue we as Maharashtrians can go to any extent. The agitation on social media platforms (#NoMarathi_No Amazon) is just the tip of the iceberg.”

We are committed to enable Amazon online shopping experience across Indian languages including Marathi. Work has already begun to launch Marathi shopping experience & seller registration soon. We will continue to add more languages for enhanced customer & seller experience. pic.twitter.com/mNEDOmJWCA — Amazon India News (@AmazonNews_IN) December 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Amazon has been working on adding language support for its various services. Right now, the e-commerce platform supports six languages in India and will be adding two more languages. Last month, the company also introduced Hindi language support for Alexa on Fire TV devices in India. The latest update by Amazon now allows Fire TV device users (inclusive of Fire TV Stick) to ask Alexa questions in Hindi. Until now, Alexa only had support for English language.